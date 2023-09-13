Where Liverpool and Everton rank in the European attendance table this season.

Liverpool and Everton are both set to experience improvements when it comes to their stadiums which will see them rank higher in attendance tables around Europe.

Everton’s development of their new stadium Bramley-Moore Dock is set to be ready for sometime during next season and it will see the Toffees move to the waterfront in the city and leave Goodison Park for the first time since 1892.

As it stands, they have averaged 39,396 as an average attendance so far this season, falling way short of the top 22 in Europe (which we’ve listed) and they rank 10th in the Premier League so far.

For Liverpool, they will see Anfield’s capacity increased to 61,000 - a 7,000 seat increase on their current design and they currently sit seventh in the league after a few games for attendance.

Demand for tickets for both clubs are exceptionally high and both stadiums already rank high for stadiums around Europe.

With the start of the new campaign underway, LiverpoolWorld has decided to rank the average attendances for Europe’s elite to see where Everton and Liverpool lie within the footballing world.

1 . Signal Iduna Park - Borussia Dortmund Average Attendance: 81,365

2 . Allianz Arena - Bayern Munich Average Attendance: 75,000

3 . Old Trafford - Manchester United Average Attendance: 73,477

4 . San Siro - Inter and AC Milan Average Attendance: 72,420