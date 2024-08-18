Joe Gomez, left, in Liverpool training. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea are all reportedly keen on signing Joe Gomez.

Joe Gomez is exploring his options to leave Liverpool, reports suggest.

The defender was a surprise absence from the match-day squad for Reds’ 2-0 victory at Ipswich Town in Arne Slot’s first competitive game as head coach on Saturday. With Liverpool having no players injured, Gomez did not travel to Portman Road. It came against the backdrop of the 27-year-old featuring for just 16 minutes in the Reds’ 3-0 friendly win over Sevilla.

And according to The Times, Gomez’s omission was because he is looking at a potential exit before the summer transfer window closes on 30 August. The ex-Charlton man is the fourth-choice centre-back behind Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate, while he’s also third in the pecking order for both full-back roles.

Gomez, who was part of England’s squad that reached the final of Euro 2024, has struggled for a consistent run of games since returning from a serious knee injury he sustained in the 2020-21 season - having played a key role when Liverpool won the Premier League title the previous campaign.

Last term, Gomez did rejuvenate his Anfield career somewhat covering at left-back while Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were injured, as well as operating on the right-hand side and occasionally in midfield. But he’s seemingly back on the periphery of things following the emergence of Quansah and Conor Bradley.

It is reported that Premier League rivals Newcastle United remain interested. Gomez almost joined the Magpies for £45 million earlier this summer as Anthony Gordon was due to move in the opposite direction for £75 million before a deal collapsed. Chelsea, Aston Villa and Fulham have been credited with an interest. Meanwhile, it’s reported that Bayern Munich could be alerted after selling Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United and having been unable to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

The Times reports there is no guarantee that Gomez does depart before the transfer window closes, though. He is under contract at Anfield until 2027.