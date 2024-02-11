Register
BREAKING

Europe's 26 most profitable academies: Where Liverpool rank among Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea amid FFP debate

Liverpool have made decent money off academy graduates in recent years but are still some way off the continent's top sellers.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 11th Feb 2024, 18:13 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 18:19 GMT

The sale of academy graduates has become a hot topic in recent months, with Premier League teams offloading fringe players in a bid to raise funds for first-team investment. The increasing importance of staying with profitability and sustainability rules has forced even the richest to work smarter.

The benefit of selling academy players is that they essentially cost nothing and so any fee brought in is seen as pure profit when it comes to club accounts. And as tedious as that may sound, it is why the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City have been able to spend big in recent months.

Liverpool have raised plenty of money through such sales in recent years, moving on the likes of Harry Wilson, Rhian Brewster and Neco Williams. But how do they rank among Europe's most productive and profitable academies? Take a look below.

The £113m sale of Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid in 2019 was one of several high-profile outgoings. Ruben Dias for Manchester City for around £65m in 2020.

1. Benfica - £440m

The £113m sale of Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid in 2019 was one of several high-profile outgoings. Ruben Dias for Manchester City for around £65m in 2020.

Ajax made a fortune from their 2018/2019 squad, selling the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek, Hakim Ziyech and Matthijs de Ligt for big money.

2. Ajax - £321m

Ajax made a fortune from their 2018/2019 squad, selling the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek, Hakim Ziyech and Matthijs de Ligt for big money.

PSG signed Bradley Barcola for around £40m last summer, the most recent from a steady stream of academy graduates that include Karim Benzema, Anthony Martial and Samuel Umtiti.

3. Lyon - £316m

PSG signed Bradley Barcola for around £40m last summer, the most recent from a steady stream of academy graduates that include Karim Benzema, Anthony Martial and Samuel Umtiti.

Alvaro Morata, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Reguilon and Marcos Llorente are four of many academy exits to have enjoyed success elsewhere.

4. Real Madrid - £311m

Alvaro Morata, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Reguilon and Marcos Llorente are four of many academy exits to have enjoyed success elsewhere.

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ArsenalChelseaPremier LeagueManchester CityRhian Brewster