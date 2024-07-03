Everton confirm arrival of two record-breaking striker signings after beating Brighton to deal
Everton have confirmed two new additions to their academy ranks.
The Toffees announced the 12 latest scholars who will be part of the under-18s for the 2024-25 season.They enjoyed a presentation evening at Goodison Park on Monday evening.
Among the players is Braiden Graham. Everton have signed the striker from Northern Irish side Lindfield. Graham became the club's youngest player in history when he made his debut aged 15 years and 137 days old.
Speaking on his move to Merseyside, Graham - a Northern Ireland under-18 international - told the Belfast Telegraph: “I went there to see about the place at the end of the 2022/23 season, and the whole feeling around the club made me think it was perfect for me. I felt there was a good pathway at Everton for me. It just felt right.
“I was at Goodison Park on the final day of that season and Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 to stay up. Watching that game, I was like: ‘I want to play here’.
“My aim this season is to play at Goodison in the Youth Cup and then, the season after, go and play at the new stadium.
“I want to settle in as quickly as possible in the Under-18s, push on and try and get into the Under-21s and make the first-team as soon as I can.
“I watch all Premier League games. The dream is to play in the Premier League. I’ve had that dream since I was young, and that’s my goal.”
Everton have also recruited another young forward in Ceiran Loney. He signs from Scottish outfit Patrick Thistle and made his senior debut in a 4-1 loss to Dundee in May - also becoming the club’s youngest-ever player.
The Daily Record reports that Loney scored twice in a friendly during a trial period and Brighton & Hove Albion had expressed an interest.
