Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
16 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
19 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
20 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
20 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
21 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Everton defender believes Liverpool have signed ‘unbelievable’ player who has everything

Liverpool made the decision to sign Cody Gakpo for £37 million in January.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 18th Mar 2023, 22:11 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 07:40 GMT

Cody Gakpo has started to settled at Liverpool after his January arrival.

That’s according to Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who shared a dressing room with the forward at PSV Eindhoven.

Gakpo signed the for the Reds in the winter window for an initial fee of £37 million. The 23-year-old had duly impressed for PSV in the first half of the season, recording 13 goals and 17 assists while he bagged three times for Holland at the 2022 World Cup.

Most Popular

Gakpo endured a slow start after moving to Anfield and failed to score in his opening six games. But he’s now netted four goals in the past eight matches and has been a regular starter in recent weeks.

Branthwaite, on loan at PSV from Everton, revealed he’s held talks with Gakpo since he moved to Merseyside. And the defender hailed the qualities that his former team-mate possesses.

Speaking to the Mirror, Branthwaite said: “I spoke to Cody a few times when he first signed [for Liverpool]. When I signed for Everton I was in the Titanic Hotel and I think he was staying there as well, so he was asking for a few places to go eat and things,” Branthwaite explained.

“He’s settled into a massive club but it’s no surprise for me. When he was here, the quality he had was unbelievable; his goals and assists, his passing, his dribbling – he had everything. Obviously it’s gonna take a couple of months to find your feet but over the last month he’s settled right in and played really well.”

Everton