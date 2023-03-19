Liverpool made the decision to sign Cody Gakpo for £37 million in January.

Cody Gakpo has started to settled at Liverpool after his January arrival.

That’s according to Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who shared a dressing room with the forward at PSV Eindhoven.

Gakpo signed the for the Reds in the winter window for an initial fee of £37 million. The 23-year-old had duly impressed for PSV in the first half of the season, recording 13 goals and 17 assists while he bagged three times for Holland at the 2022 World Cup.

Gakpo endured a slow start after moving to Anfield and failed to score in his opening six games. But he’s now netted four goals in the past eight matches and has been a regular starter in recent weeks.

Branthwaite, on loan at PSV from Everton, revealed he’s held talks with Gakpo since he moved to Merseyside. And the defender hailed the qualities that his former team-mate possesses.

Speaking to the Mirror, Branthwaite said: “I spoke to Cody a few times when he first signed [for Liverpool]. When I signed for Everton I was in the Titanic Hotel and I think he was staying there as well, so he was asking for a few places to go eat and things,” Branthwaite explained.