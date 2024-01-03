2023 saw plenty of starring performances from Liverpool and Everton players and some have been recognised for their achievements.

Both Merseyside clubs possess plenty of great players between them and the past year has seen plenty of strong performances from individuals at both teams.

For Liverpool, we've seen star performances from big players such as Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and many others. Across Stanley Park, Everton looked towards Abdoulaye Doucoure as their final day saviour but he has gone on to score plenty of important goals.

There's been the emergence of the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Dwight McNeil, James Tarkowski and others but the Premier League is now an incredibly strong league with top players across almost every team. In 2023, we saw incredible action and brilliant performances across the league, and WhoScored have compiled their '2023 Team of the Year' but which Merseyside players made the cut?

1 . GK - Alisson Becker (6.83) The Liverpool shot-stopper has been in brilliant form for a while now, but his ability to make all types of saves and decisive saves is what makes him stand out as the very best around in England.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.29) 2023 has seen the defender adapt his game and now he's thriving more than ever with more freedom to cause chaos and create freely.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk (7.19) The Dutch defender has rediscovered his confidence and returned to a very high level of form that has been associated with him over the years. Photo: Peter Byrne