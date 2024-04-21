Idrissa Gueye, Ashley Young and Dwight McNeil of Everton check on teammate Beto after he goes down with an injury after competing for the ball with Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on April 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche revealed that Beto’s current situation is as positive as it can be after his sickening blow in Everton’s victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees earned a 2-0 triumph at Goodison Park to move five points above the Premier League relegation zone. Idrissa Gana Gueye and Dwight McNeil were on target either side of half-time.

However, Everton’s win was marred by Beto being stretchered off in stoppage-time. The striker clashed heads with Morgan Gibbs-White and was knocked unconscious before being treated for several minutes on the field. He was then taken to hospital.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Everton manager Dyche said on Beto’s condition: “Currently pleasing at this moment. I can’t say more than that other than he came around and understands what’s going on. That’s a good early sign after a serious knock.

“Fantastic from the medical team, how quickly they reacted on all parties to make so sure he’s safe. We hope for news in the next 24-48 hours.”

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off in the second half. The striker, back in the starting line-up after a hamstring injury, received treatment in the second half and then carried on before being withdrawn. Dyche said that Calvert-Lewin suffered a knock to his knee.

“I think it’s a knock,” added Dyche. “We had to be a little bit cautious in taking him off. He got a knock more than anything so we’re hopeful on that.”