How much are The Friedkin Group worth? Everton’s new owners profiled after takeover.

The Friedkin Group (TFG) have been confirmed as Everton’s new owners.

The American firm’s takeover of the club from Farhad Moshiri has been ratified three months after a deal was agreed. TFG passed all of the regulatory tests and a new dawn is upon the Toffees.

Dan Friedkin is chairman of TFG and supporters will be hoping he can return Everton back to the upper echelons of the Premier League. In a statement, Friedkin said: “I take immense pride in welcoming one of England’s most historic football clubs to our global family, The Friedkin Group. Everton represents a proud legacy, and we are honoured to become custodians of this great institution.

“The Friedkin Group is a diverse family of companies with a global footprint spanning industries such as sports, automotive, entertainment, hospitality, and adventure. Across all our endeavours, we strive to deliver extraordinary experiences that ignite people’s passions. We are thrilled to bring this ethos to Everton and the Liverpool City Region.

“Whilst we are new to the club, we fully understand the vital role Everton plays in local culture, history, and the lives of Evertonians here and around the world. We are deeply committed to honouring this legacy while contributing positively to the community, economy, and people of this remarkable city.”

The Blues have had to endure financial turbulence in the past few years. While TFG will look to drive Everton’s revenue streams on and off the pitch, investment may be required. With that in mind, here is a look at Friedkin’s background, how much he is worth and how it compares to the rest of the Premier League.

How much is Dan Friedkin and The Friedkin Group worth?

Friedkin made his wealth through his family’s business Gulf States Toyota, while he is the chairman of luxury holiday and resort company Auberge Resorts Collection. In addition, 59, is the co-founder and principal of film and TV studio Imperative Entertainment.

In August 2020, the Friedkin Group purchased AS Roma for a reported $591 million. In the four years of ownership, the club’s financial situation has improved markedly. They won their maiden European trophy when claiming the inaugural Europa Conference League in 2021 and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

Financial magazine Forbes has estimated Friedkin’s net wealth to be around £6.19 million although Bloomberg suggests it’s closer to £7.45 billion.

How does he compare to other Premier League owners?

Friedkin could become the 10th American owner in the Premier League. And in terms of estimated wealth compared to those already in situ, he will be the 12th richest owner.

Newcastle United’s Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund owners have a reported wealth of £485 billion although the Magpies have been unable to splash the cash they’d like because of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Everton’s fierce city rivals Liverpool are owned by Fenway Sports Group and were estimated to be worth around £10 billion per Forbes' World’s Most Valuable Sports Empires 2024. FSG also own iconic MLB team the Boston Red Sox and NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Meanwhile, netwealth.biz claims that John Textor - who owns 45 per cent of Crystal Palace and was previously interested in an Everton purchase before TFG - has a net wealth is around £3.37 billion.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2024 estimated Moshiri to have a wealth of £1.5 billion.

Premier League owners’ estimated net worth

1. Newcastle United - Saudi Arabia PIF - £485 billion

2. Manchester United - The Glazier family and INEOS - £20 billion

3. Man City - Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Khaldoon Al Mubarak - £17 billion

4. Arsenal - Stan Kroenke - £14 billion

5. Crystal Palace - Josh Harris, David Blitzer, John Textor, Steve Parish - £14 billion

6. Chelsea - Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly - £12.5 billion

7. West Ham - Daniel Kretinsky and David Sullivan - £10.4 billion

8. Liverpool - Fenway Sports Group - £10 billion

9. Ipswich - Gamechanger 20 Ltd - £10 billion

10. Fulham - Shahid Khan - £9.5 billion

11. Aston Villa - Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens - £9.4 billion

12. Everton - The Friedkin Group - £7.45 billion

13. Wolves - Guo Guangchang and Liang Xinjun - £4.3 billion

14. Tottenham - Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis - £4.58 billion

15. Leicester - the Srivaddhanaprabha family - £2.7 billion

16. Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis - £2.5 billion

17. Bournemouth - Bill Foley - £1.6 billion

18. Brighton - Tony Bloom - £1.3 billion

19. Southampton - Dragan Solak - £1 billion.

20. Brentford - Matthew Benson - £220 million