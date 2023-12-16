Everton defender Ben Godfrey starts against Burnley.

Everton have been forced into four changes for their Premier League clash against Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Toffees already knew they would be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gana Gueye, who are suspended after picking up five bookings. Replacing Branthwaite in central defence is Michael Keane while Amadou Onana comes in for Gueye from last weekend's 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Dyche has hadto make three switches to his rearguard. Ashley Young limped off in the first half against Chelsea and is not fit so Nathan Patterson comes in on the right-hand side. Meanwhile, Vitalli Mykolenko is absent with a knock. That sees Ben Godfrey feature at left-back in what's only his third outing of the season.

Everton go in pursuit of a fourth successive victory - and 10th in 14 matches in all competitions.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski (c), McNeil, Onana, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Doucouré, Godfrey, Garner.