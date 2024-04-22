Everton vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Everton vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Everton vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Everton vs Liverpool injury news: eight players out and three doubtful for Merseyside derby - gallery

Everton and Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 20:10 BST

The 244th Merseyside derby will take place when Everton welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park on Wednesday night (20.00 BST).

And there is plenty on the line for both clubs as the city’s bragging rights go up for grabs again. Everton find themselves flirting with Premier League relegation, having narrowly survived the drop in the past two seasons. But a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest gave the Blues a big lift and they’re five points above the bottom three - having been deducted eight points for two breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are challenging for the title in Jurgen Klopp’s final season before he leaves his post as manager in the summer. The Reds earned a 3-1 triumph at Fulham and are second in the table, level on 74 points with Arsenal and Klopp will be hoping he can earn a final derby win.

All form goes out of the window in derby games and a raucous atmosphere at Goodison is expected. Ahead of the showdown, here’s an early look at the injury news for both teams.

The midfielder has not played for Everton this season and a return to action looks highly unlikely.

1. Dele - out

The 21-year-old forward is getting closer to returning from an ankle issue but remains on the treatment table.

2. Lewis Dobbin - out

The right-back won't play again this season having required hamstring surgery.

3. Nathan Patterson - out

Suffered a sickening head injury against Forest and protocol means that he's almost certain to have to miss out.

4. Beto - out

