The 244th Merseyside derby will take place when Everton welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park on Wednesday night (20.00 BST).

And there is plenty on the line for both clubs as the city’s bragging rights go up for grabs again. Everton find themselves flirting with Premier League relegation, having narrowly survived the drop in the past two seasons. But a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest gave the Blues a big lift and they’re five points above the bottom three - having been deducted eight points for two breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are challenging for the title in Jurgen Klopp’s final season before he leaves his post as manager in the summer. The Reds earned a 3-1 triumph at Fulham and are second in the table, level on 74 points with Arsenal and Klopp will be hoping he can earn a final derby win.

All form goes out of the window in derby games and a raucous atmosphere at Goodison is expected. Ahead of the showdown, here’s an early look at the injury news for both teams.

1 . Dele - out The midfielder has not played for Everton this season and a return to action looks highly unlikely.

2 . Lewis Dobbin - out The 21-year-old forward is getting closer to returning from an ankle issue but remains on the treatment table.

3 . Nathan Patterson - out The right-back won't play again this season having required hamstring surgery.