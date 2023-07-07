Register
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Every Liverpool player to return for pre-season day one - and youngsters who may feature - gallery

A look at the players who could be involved on the opening day of Liverpool pre-season training.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST

Liverpool’s preparations for the 2023-24 season get underway tomorrow.

The Reds will reassemble at the AXA Training Centre for the first day of pre-season training.

However, the vast majority of Jurgen Klopp’s squad are unlikely to be involved. Those who were on international duty after the end of last campaign have been granted some additional time off. That means that Kopites will have to wait a little longer before new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are rubbing shoulders with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Co.

But a small clutch of Klopp’s troops will be back for testing and training. They’re likely to be complemented by an array of youngsters on the periphery of the first team or in the under-21s squad.

Here’s a look at who may be present.

Pulled out of Uruguay duty because of an injury. Nunez will be aiming for a swift start to the new campaign.

1. Darwin Nunez

Pulled out of Uruguay duty because of an injury. Nunez will be aiming for a swift start to the new campaign. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The midfielder did not link-up with Spain while he’s been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia this summer.

2. Thiago Alcantara

The midfielder did not link-up with Spain while he’s been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia this summer. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

Was not included in Brazil’s squad but that could be a good thing for Liverpool.

3. Fabinho

Was not included in Brazil’s squad but that could be a good thing for Liverpool. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The centre-back has been retired from international duty for several years.

4. Joel Matip

The centre-back has been retired from international duty for several years. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

