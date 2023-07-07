Every Liverpool player to return for pre-season day one - and youngsters who may feature - gallery
A look at the players who could be involved on the opening day of Liverpool pre-season training.
Liverpool’s preparations for the 2023-24 season get underway tomorrow.
The Reds will reassemble at the AXA Training Centre for the first day of pre-season training.
However, the vast majority of Jurgen Klopp’s squad are unlikely to be involved. Those who were on international duty after the end of last campaign have been granted some additional time off. That means that Kopites will have to wait a little longer before new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are rubbing shoulders with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Co.
But a small clutch of Klopp’s troops will be back for testing and training. They’re likely to be complemented by an array of youngsters on the periphery of the first team or in the under-21s squad.
Here’s a look at who may be present.