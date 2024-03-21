Liverpool are set for an interesting summer as they prepare to wave goodbye to Jurgen Klopp . The German will walk away after the current campaign, and he will want to do so with another Premier League winners' medal around his neck.

Meanwhile, the Reds will be thoroughly considering their managerial targets while simultaneously drafting their transfer shortlist ahead of the summer and next season. With that in mind, we have put together all the players who have been linked with a move to Anfield across recent weeks and months. Take a look below to get caught up on the rumours.