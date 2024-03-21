Every player linked with Liverpool as Richard Hughes drafts transfer shortlist - gallery

A look at all of the players who have been linked with a move to Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are set for an interesting summer as they prepare to wave goodbye to Jurgen Klopp. The German will walk away after the current campaign, and he will want to do so with another Premier League winners' medal around his neck.

Meanwhile, the Reds will be thoroughly considering their managerial targets while simultaneously drafting their transfer shortlist ahead of the summer and next season. With that in mind, we have put together all the players who have been linked with a move to Anfield across recent weeks and months. Take a look below to get caught up on the rumours.

1. Donyell Malen - Borussia Dortmund

Valued at around £30million, Liverpool have been tipped to sign the Dutch forward this summer.

2. Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich

Musiala has been linked with a Bayern exit, and Liverpool are one of the clubs tipped to make a move. he could cost more than £90million.

3. Pedro Neto - Wolves

Neto has been a sensation for Wolves this season. Liverpool are being linked, but a deal could cost well over £50million.

4. Rayan Ait-Nouri - Wolves

Another Wolves star is being linked in Ait-Nouri. The versatile full-back's stock is rising quickly.

