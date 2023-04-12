Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham is over.

The Reds have opted against making a move for the midfielder in the summer transfer window because of financial reasons. Borussia Dortmund are expected to demand in excess of £100 million for Bellingham, with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United among the other potential suitors keen.

With a rebuild required at Anfield amid a listless 2022-23 season, splashing out a club-record fee on one player is regarded as imprudent. Instead, Liverpool will target several players to ensure they’re again challenging for a Premier League top-four finish and silverware next campaign. The likes of Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Wolves’ Matheus Nunes are all on the radar.

Still, Kopites are no doubt disappointed that one of the world’s most exciting stars in Bellingham won’t be arriving on Merseyside. While Jurgen Klopp was very much involved in the decision, he’ll not have made it lightly. There would have been hours of deliberation with his backroom staff.

The Liverpool manager has scarcely made it a secret that he’s an admirer of the 19-year-old, which perhaps is why fans are gutted about the development.

Speaking last July during pre-season, Klopp was asked directly about reported interest in Bellingham amid clamour that Liverpool needed an additional midfielder. The Reds boss firmly quashed a potential move for either the teenager or another engine-room operator. Klopp said: “He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player. Well, that’s the only problem with that player!

“I do not understand. People told me about this discussion but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to [sign another midfielder]. I don’t think something will happen in midfield. You never know, if somebody comes to me and says ‘I want to go’…but nobody came to me yet. If that happens, then we have to talk new. But if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why would we?”

Liverpool, in fact, would go on to sign a midfielder. On summer transfer deadline day, Arthur Melo was recruited on a season-long loan from Juventus amid a midfield crisis. He arrived lacking fitness before suffering a thigh injury in October that required surgery. To date, Arthur has played just 13 minutes for the Reds.

As Klopp watched his side falter and struggle for form in the first half of the campaign, Bellingham sparkled at Dortmund. With Erling Haaland sold to Manchester City, the Birmingham City academy product stepped up. He scored nine goals and four assists before the hiatus of the campaign for the World Cup in Qatar - where his reputation was further enhanced.

Bellingham, in plenty of people’s eyes, was England’s best performer at the tournament. Despite his tender age, he started every game as the Three Lions crashed out of the quarter-finals at the hands of France.

Upon the season’s restart, Klopp - ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa on Boxing Day - was asked if Bellingham’s World Cup displays could put him out of reach because of finances. The German lavished praise on Bellingham in his reply.

“I don’t like to talk about money when you talk about a player like him,” Klopp said. Everyone can see he is just exceptional. If you mention to someone who has no clue about football: ‘How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?’ I don’t think anyone would get even close to his age. They would say 28 or 29 because he plays so mature.

“He played an exceptional World Cup. Absolutely exceptional. With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn. He is a really good player.

“What can I say? I have thought that already for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund. Everybody knew already but I have no idea what that means for the money side of it. I really think if we all want to do him a favour then we do not talk too much about money. I mean that from an England point of view. Do not throw any hurdles in his development.”