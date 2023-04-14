Jurgen Klopp has responded to questions from reporters after it emerged Liverpool have cooled interest in Jude Bellingham.

It was reported earlier this week that the Reds would not pursue a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder - despite holding long-standing interest.

Bellingham, 19, is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in world football and it has been suggested for more than a year that Anfield could be his next destination.

However, his impressive performances for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have augmented his price tag, with a package of £130 million suggested for his services.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash agaisnt Leeds United on Monday night, here’s what Klopp said when asked about the Bellingham situation.

I’ve asked you many times about Jude Bellingham this season. Is this the last time I’m going to ask you, is there no chance of him joining Liverpool? If that’s the case, how has the decision not to pursue interest in him been reached?

There’s nothing to say about that to be honest. If we don’t speak about players we sign or not sign then why would we now speak about this kind of speculation or this kind of news. There’s really nothing to say about it.

Last week you said to me it’s 100% your responsibility what goes on on the pitch, this season is your 100% responsibility. Are there other factors at play? So if you’re interested in a player but not necessarily able to get that deal done then it’s not necessarily down to you s are there other factors rather than it being down to you?

It’s always like this, it’s never changed. It’s not about Jude Bellingham but it’s always the case. I never understand why we talk about things [we] theoretically cannot have.

We cannot have six players [and] everyone is for £100 million. That’s kind of clear. You have to realise what you can do and then have to work with that. How much money we have available and then you have to work with that.

We are not children asking a five-year-old what they want for Christmas and they tell you: ‘I want a Ferrari’. You wouldn’t say that’s a good idea, you’d say it’s too expensive and anyway you cannot drive it. If this kid spent his whole life because he cannot get a Ferrari then it would be a sad life.

