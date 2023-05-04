Marco Silva was left fuming after Fulham’s loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Reds earned a 1-0 victory on Wednesday night at Anfiled to stay in the race for the top four. Mo Salah fired the only goal of game from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.

Darwin Nunez was adjuged to have been fouled by Issa Diop, with the referee immediately awarding a spot-kick - and VAR did not intervene.

Here’s what Fulham manager Silva had to say on the incident at his post-match press conference.

Marco, you must be extremely frustrated to lose that game in that manner?

What do you want to say, in that manner?

Do you think it was a penalty?

OK, let’s first talk about the game and then after I’ll give my thoughts on it. Clearly, we deserved more from the game. We knew when we came here that Liverpool were in a very good run, unbeaten in the last six, four wins in a row. Of course, all the problems we had, as you know the absence of Mitrovic - already seven games without him - but we deserved much more.

We had some problems off the ball. Too many times, they played inside our block and we planned to be a little bit more compact. We had some problems in certain areas and sometimes they arrived too easily in certain areas we don’t like,

First 25 minutes, we did it well. We created moments and the chances could have been more clear if the last decision, the last finish and we decide in a different way. Harry Wilson had two good moments and in the first moment, should have punished the situation must better. A very good save from Alisson and we had a chance with Vinicius as well.

Of course, Liverpool had their chances and good chances in the first half and more possession than us. But coming into half-time, losing 1-0 the way they scored the goal, it is embarrassing in football to concede a penalty like that. VAR did not take [a look] at the penalty and for us to understand, it’s difficult.

I will not say anything more because I don’t want to create more problems but it’s clear it’s difficult - almost impossible - to understand that’s a penalty.

Second half, reaction from ourselves, some good moments from Liverpool as well. They start to lose many, many balls in some moments and we have some good counter-attacks as well. I think we had two clear chances, great save from Alisson with the one-vs-one situation with Vinicius, good counter-attack from us. Last minute, the chance from xxx and of course Liverpool had chances in the second half but overall we deserved much more. To lose in that manner is really difficult for us to understand. We cannot control these situations, this season it’s happened many times against us but I prefer to focus on what I can control.

Did you speak to the referee about the incident?

I didn’t speak with him and will not change anything. I know what I’m going to listen [to] the next few days when it was our decision when Darwin touched the ball, he starts to dive himself and after he touched it, the left leg, he missed it. That is harsh and the ref gave it and after that, the VAR cannot take [a look]. It’s almost impossible for us to understand that decision but I didn’t speak to the referee at the end of the match or half-time but I had some words with the fourth official.

Did Issa tell you he made any contact because we have replayed it and it looked kind of minimal?