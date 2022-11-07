Fenway Sports Group have put Liverpool up for sale, according to reports.

The Athletic claims that a ‘full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties’ by FSG.

The group has owned the Reds since 2010 after purchasing the club from much-maligned duo Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

In a statement to The Athletic, FSG said: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

FSG have overseen Liverpool’s return to the European elite during their ownership. Under manager Jurgen Klopp, the Reds added a seventh Champions League to the Anfield trophy cabinet, along with the Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield.

Not only that but they have overseen a £110 million redevelopment of the Main Stand at Anfield, while the Anfield Road End is currently undergoing an £80 million transformation.