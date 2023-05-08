Jorg Schmadtke is rumoured to be replacing Julian Ward as Liverpool sporting director.

Jorg Schmadtke has the 'qualities' to be a success as Liverpool's sporting director.

That is the verdict of Wolfsburg head coach Niko Kovac, having recently worked together at the Bundesliga outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Schmadtke is in talks about succeeding Julian Ward to take up the soon-to-be-vacated backroom role at Anfield. Ward will leave his post at the end of the season just 12 months after he filled the void left by cult hero Michael Edwards' departure.

Schmadtke has spent his entire career in Germany. He served in similar sporting director roles at Aachen, Hannover 96, FC Cologne and Wolfsburg before leaving the latter earlier this year.

The 59-year-old hired former Bayern Munich, Monaco and Croatia boss Kovac last summer, having also shared a dressing room together at Bayer Leverkusen during their playing days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kovac rates the Premier League as the best division in the world. And he believes that Schmadtke can succeed at Liverpool.

Speaking to ESPN, Kovac said: “I played with him in Leverkusen together. We were team-mates and worked together for half-a-year at Wolfsburg. He's a nice guy, a smart guy, a funny guy. He has a nice humour, sometimes someone might not always understand exactly the humour but I understood it very well.

“He has the qualities to work in the best league in the world. The Bundesliga is one of the top five but everyone knows the best players and best coaches are in England. He's now maybe working in England.”

Advertisement