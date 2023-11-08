Luis Diaz has had to endure an incredibly difficult period with the abduction of his father in Colombia, and the ex-Chelsea midfielder has shared his experiences of the same issue.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has offered support for Liverpool's Luis Diaz as he shared a harrowing experience of his own father being kidnapped in 2018.

Diaz's father, Luis Manuel Diaz, was abducted at gunpoint along with his wife on October 28 by the Colombian left-wing guerrilla group Ejercito de Liberation Nacional (ELN). A few days later on October 30, it emerged that Diaz's mother had been rescued after she was left in a car by the guerrilla group, with members of the ELN keeping his father as a captive.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Diaz's equaliser in the 95th minute was an incredibly emotional moment for all involved as he salvaged a point for Jurgen Klopp's side but you could certainly feel the emotion in the celebrations and in that moment.

One player who has had a similar experience is the former Nigerian international Mikel, who's father was kidnapped on two separate occasions and held at gunpoint before eventually being released.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Mikel claimed he would be happy to reach out and help Diaz through this difficult time as he has the previous experience of a similar situation. Presenter Jim White asked Mikel if he wanted to reach out and send a message to the Liverpool star, in which he responded: "I would say I know exactly what you're going through." He began.

"I hope he stays strong, I know it's a tough time for him as a player, I know his family as well, what they're going through because sometimes you look at it as it's just you but you have your brothers, your mum, your sisters and what they will be going through is absolutely heart-breaking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So my message is to stay strong and do all you can until your dad is released and I'm very happy to see that Liverpool are very supportive - I must give credit to Liverpool for what they are doing."