The former Liverpool defender has spoken highly of the current captain.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Carragher believes that ‘time is running out’ for Virgil van Dijk in terms of wining another trophy at Liverpool.

Van Dijk, 32, remains a key figure for club and country and is ready to lead his side into battle this weekend against Everton in the 243rd Merseyside derby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He enjoyed a fairly successful international break; a 2-1 loss against France was a tough defeat to take but he stepped up to score a 93rd minute penalty against Greece that gave them a vital three points just days later.

Liverpool have enjoyed a strong start to the season and Van Dijk has been integral to that. There was the red card he suffered against Newcastle but, other than that, he’s been really good.

And now Carragher has spoken out on Van Dijk’s continued importance to the club and reiterated that the next piece of silverware will be as rewarding as any given that time is no longer on his side.

“As the new Liverpool captain, Van Dijk’s next trophy at Anfield will feel as rewarding as any.” Carragher wrote in his column in the Guardian.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He may feel time is running out. His contract expires in 2025. Given he will be nearly 34 by then, Fenway Sports Group’s model suggests he is unlikely to get another on the same terms – in excess of £300,000 a week – as he commands right now.

“There has been a rush to speculate as to how and when Liverpool will ever replace Van Dijk. Chelsea’s Thiago Silva proves age can just be a number for the greatest centre-backs.