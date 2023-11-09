The former Liverpool defender has made a controversial call when it comes to their attacking options.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes that Darwin Nunez should not be a starter for Jurgen Klopp.

Enrique, 37, spent five years at Anfield and was part of teams that had the likes of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres in attack. However, he has claimed that Diogo Jota would be a better option up front than Nunez.

Jurgen Klopp boasts a strong attacking line-up, with Cody Gakpo also in the mix, but Nunez has stood out this season after what was a difficult first season of adjustment for the former Benfica forward.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Enrique claimed that Liverpool should not be starting Nunez as he doesn't believe he can be a starter for the club.

"He’s [Darwin Nunez] never going to be a world class striker, especially with the way Liverpool play” he said. “He’s 24 now – it’s not as if he’s still 19 or something. For me, Diogo Jota is a better striker than him. I think Darwin is a good player, but ever since he’s arrived, I’ve never viewed him as a starting player for Liverpool.

"If you want to win the Premier League, Darwin cannot be your starting number 9, that’s my opinion. He doesn’t suit the way Jurgen Klopp plays. If you are a counter attacking team, that would suit him, then he could kill opposition sides. However, high pressing and front foot intensity isn’t for him."

Nunez's figures this season can certainly stand up to any such criticism that has come his way; his seven goals and five assists in 15 games averages out to a goal contribution every 63 minutes which betters the likes of Mohamed Salah and Man City's Erling Haaland.

It's fair to say there has been an improvement in Nunez's confidence, technical skills and all-round game as shown across games for his club as well as his country - he was brilliant for Uruguay during their 2-0 victory over Brazil during the last international break.

All of Liverpool's forwards will get their chance to shine this season as they compete across multiple competitions, but in terms of a starting forward, no one brings to the table what Nunez can produce.