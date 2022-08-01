Bobby Duncan left Liverpool three years ago in unceremonious fashion but things have not gone his way.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Liverpool forward Bobby Duncan's career has taken yet another leftfield twist.

Duncan, the cousin of Kop legend Steven Gerrard, was a prolific goalscorer for the Reds' under-18s.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in September 2019, he made a move to Fiorentina in a bid to fast-track his senior career.

Duncan's unceremonious exit came days after his then-agent Saif Rubie launched an attack on Liverpool and former sporting director Michael Edwards.

Duncan would later admit that the way the move was facilitated was ‘incorrect and unnecessary’.

The ex-Manchester City youth player did not make a first-team appearance for Fiorentina, though.

He left the Serie A side a year later to join Derby County.

However, Duncan endured similar problems at Pride Park and failed to play for the first team last season despite their well-documented financial plight.

The only senior outing he made for the Rams was a shock 2-1 FA Cup loss to non-league Chorley in January 2021.

And after being relegated to League One, Duncan was still unable to force his way into Derby's plans.

Now the 21-year-old has yet again moved overseas.

This time Duncan has joined Real Balompédica Linense - who play in Spain's third tier.