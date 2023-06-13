Liverpool news as two clubs are reportedly targeting former Juventus loanee Arthur Melo.

Arthur Melo is keen to return to the Premier League after his failed Liverpool spell, reports suggest.

According to the Daily Mail, the midfielder would like another crack at the English top flight after a forgettable 2022-23 season.

Arthur joined the Reds on a season-long loan from Juventus last August. However, the 22-cap Brazil international racked up just 13 minutes of action at Anfield. He required thigh surgery in October which sidelined him for four months and then couldn't force his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans once fit.

Liverpool eschewed the option of making Arthur's switch permanent for €37.5 million, having paid a loan fee of €4.5 million.

Speaking before the Reds' final home game of last term, Klopp wrote in his programme notes: “I would also like to wish Arthur Melo well as his loan period comes to an end.

“Circumstances meant Arthur was not able to play as much as he would have liked but his professionalism and ability were clear to all who worked with him.”

The former Barcelona man has now returned to Juve but his future is unclear with two years remaining on his contract.