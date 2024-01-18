A former Liverpool forward could be set for an early exit from his current club.

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi could be set to leave Nottingham Forest just six months after he initially joined the Trees on loan in the 2023 summer transfer window.

This is according to a report from TalkSPORT, who mention that Forest could terminate Origi's deal to free up funds. They have recently found to be in breach of the Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules - should they be found guilty, a fine or points deduction could be headed their way.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

This could have a catastrophic effect on their season - as such, they are looking to generate finance wherever they can to offset their losses.

If they allow Origi to depart the City Ground, all in all, it would not be a great loss for Forest. He has been below-par since he arrived in the Midlands - thus far, Origi has made nine Premier League appearances for the Trees, failing to score a single goal or register any assists.

He has not set the world alight for his parent club, AC Milan, either. Currently, the 28-year-old has mustered just two goals over the course of 27 Serie A appearances for them.

Could Divock Origi ever have a role to play for Liverpool again?

As cherished of a figure as Origi is at Anfield, it seems that Liverpool have moved beyond the Belgian international by now. They have a fantastic forward in their ranks in Darwin Nunez - he also has plenty of adequate backup, such as Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

Advertisement

Advertisement