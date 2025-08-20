Naby Keita, James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield on May 20, 2023 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A former Liverpool fan favourite could be making his back to English football after being linked with an ambitious Championship side

Former Liverpool fan favourite Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be back in English football soon amid shock links with ambitious Championship side Birmingham City.

The St Andrew’s Stadium outfit have picked up four points from their first six on offer in the 2025-26 second-tier campaign and are among the favourites for promotion. NFL great Tom Brady is among their famous backers as they eye consecutive promotions under former Liverpool backroom coach Chris Davies.

A report from The Athletic has revealed Oxlade-Chamberlain is in talks with current club Besiktas as he wants to terminate his contract with the club and return to England.

He is attracting interest from Premier League and Championship clubs but Birmingham City are so far the only named suitors as they seek a headline signing to bolster their bid for promotion.

The 32-year-old former Arsenal man left Anfield on a free transfer in 2023 after six years with the club.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says Anfield stint was ‘best years ever’

While Oxlade-Chamberlain had a number of injury issues at Anfield, he was still well liked by supporters and played a part as the club enjoyed plenty of success under Jurgen Klopp.

"I still want success, I’ve had a taste of it here, they’ve been the best years ever," the 29-year-old told Mirror Football before his farewell to the club.

"So, if by any chance, I can have another sniff of achieving anything like that again then I’d bite your hand off.

"I think I need to go and play somewhere as consistently as possible. They say you’re coming into your peak at 29, so I want to go and test myself, play consistently somewhere.

"I’m still hungry, I still feel I have a lot of games left in me and a lot of energy left in me. I don’t like to say a point to prove, but that’s always been my attitude."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Besiktas spell

Oxlade-Chamberlain left Anfield alongside Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Naby Keita. He signed for Besiktas in August 2023, penning a three-year deal. He has one year left on that deal.

In his first season he suffered a serious thigh injury which ruled him out for around four months. He was then frozen out of the club by then manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst ahead of the 2024-25 season but eventually made his first appearance on December 2, 2024.

In total, he played 50 times for the club across two seasons, scoring five goals and providing one assist. A move back to England would allow him to be closer to his young family.