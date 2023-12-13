Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been receiving some praise from a former Manchester United defender

Former Manchester United, Ajax and AC Milan defender Jaap Stam has picked Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as his ideal centre-back partner from a list of Premier League greats.

Stam spent three years in England with United, and was part of the AC Milan team which famously lost to Liverpool in the Champions League final in Istanbul after leading 3-0 at half time before losing on penalties.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Stam was asked which Premier League centre-back he would have loved to play alongside.

Former United player Gary Neville threw a host of names at the former AC Milan defender, as tormer Arsenal striker Ian Wright felt ex-Gunners captain Tony Adams would have been the ideal partner for Stam while Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher named John Terry and Virgil van Dijk as contenders but was pushed on the issue and settled on Van Dijk.

Former United captain Roy Keane also picked Adams while Neville selected ex-Chelsea captain Terry. However, when asked to name his ideal partner, Stam said: "I’d keep it Dutch, I’d play alongside Virgil van Dijk. It would be a good partnership. I like the others but Virgil is a very good player.”

On the duo, Neville said: "It would be a formidable pair."

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 and has quickly established himself as an Anfield great. He has lifted the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup since moving to the Reds, and was appointed captain in the summer following the departure of Jordan Henderson.

