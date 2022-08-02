Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton will spend the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Morton has completed a loan exit from Liverpool.

The midfielder has joined Blackburn Rovers for the 2022-23 season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morton enjoyed a breakthrough senior campaign at Anfield last term. He made nine appearances - including full debuts in the Premier League and Champions League.

But with the Reds well-stocked in midfield, Jurgen Klopp has allowed the Wallasey-born teenager to join Championship Blackburn where he’ll hope to play regularly.

Morton becomes the third Liverpool player in as many seasons to complete a temporary exit to Ewood Park - following in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson.

What’s been said

Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson told the club’s website: “Tyler’s a young boy with a lot of talent.

“He’s played Champions League football for Liverpool and that shows the trust that Jurgen Klopp has in him.

“He played against AC Milan last season, he also played against Porto and did a good job in both games.

“He’s still a young boy and is one of the players who Liverpool want to get in their team in the years to come. For Liverpool, this is an important loan, and he has to deserve minutes with us.

“He has quality on the ball, he wants the ball and is equally comfortable playing in defensive midfield or central midfield positions,” Tomasson added.

“He’s good at reading triggers, he knows when to press and when not to press, he sees the right passes and takes very few touches. He sees the game and is a clever player.

“If a manager like Klopp, an excellent manager who’s one of the best in the world, trusts someone at Tyler’s age, that’s really positive.

“I’ve spoken with the assistant manager at Liverpool, a Dutchman (Pep Lijnders), who has only said positive words about him.