Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has criticised Anthony Taylor for creating 'a mess' during Liverpool's draw with West Ham United on Saturday afternoon. The Reds turned in another below par performance at the London Stadium as they allowed the Premier League title race to disappear into the distance by dropping more points.

However, the game could have been very different had Cody Gakpo been allowed to capitalise on what appeared to be an Alphonse Areola oversight. Jurgen Klopp's side had been pegged back by a Michail Antonio header by the time of the incident, which started with Areola killing a Liverpool attack by plucking the ball out of the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frenchman collided with the post in doing so and appeared hurt before standing up and spinning the ball out onto the ground in front of him. Gakpo, who evidently hadn't heard a whistle, was on his toes and raced into the box in an attempt to steal back possession and potentially give his side the lead once more.

Only then did the whistle come from Taylor, who was already up the field, signalling that Areola was in need of treatment from the Hammers' medical team. As such, play was stopped and Gakpo was denied an opportunity, which many believe he should have been allowed.

The incident has split opinion among Premier League fans but Gallagher believes the whole episode was unnecessary and should have been avoided.

"It's a mess that could have been avoided very easily," the former official said on Sky Sports' Ref Watch when reviewing the incident. "Areola grabs the ball - I think he collides with the post. Anthony Taylor, for whatever reason, signals advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But when he goes back upfield, Areola throws the ball to the ground. Gakpo closes in, the referee sees it, blows up and decides the goalkeeper needs treatment. It just looks messy, it could have been avoided and I think if you blow the whistle, keep it safe, keep it simple. You could have said the goalkeeper needs treatment at that point and it would all go away.

"He's dug himself out well by spotting that Gakpo's closing in and the player needs treatment, but one wonders if it had gone in the net, the stakes are ramped up so much higher then.

"He originally decided he didn't need treatment. That's where he makes the mistake - he turns his back on the ball. For that period, you're not in control of the situation.