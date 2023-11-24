An ex-Premier League star has given out lofty praise to a former Liverpool player in a recent interview.

Former Premier League ace Kevin Nolan had has some high praise for legendary Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard in a recent interview where he was asked to name the best XI that he ever played against. Not only did Gerrard make the cut, he also named him as the greatest midfielder in the league's rich history.

Gerrard was frequently lauded for his complete skillset as a player - Nolan drew upon this, saying that the Whiston native 'had everything' and that playing against him was 'so difficult' because of this.

Gerrard has often been compared to the likes of Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes and Roy Keane - but Nolan believes that he is the best of the lot.

During his time at Liverpool, Gerrard made 504 Premier League appearances, scoring 120 goals. He also won the Champions League, the Europa League, three League Cups and two FA Cups during his lengthy Anfield stint.

Nolan is perhaps one of the greatest underrated players in Premier League history. As well as Newcastle, he also played for clubs such as Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United and Leyton Orient. Currently, he is the assistant manager at West Ham under David Moyes, having occupied that position since 2019.

What did Kevin Nolan say about Steven Gerrard in the interview?

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Nolan mused: "I just think [Steven Gerrard] could do anything, he had everything, you know the holding one, you could play him out on the right, he could be at right-back, he could be the attacking one.

