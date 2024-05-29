Caoimhin Kelleher made 26 appearances in the 2023-24 season due to injuries to Alisson Becker.

Caoimhin Kelleher has conceded he may have to leave Liverpool to fulfil his ambition of becoming a first-choice goalkeeper.

The Republic of Ireland international enjoyed his best-ever campaign for the Reds in the 2023-24 campaign. He made a total of 26 appearances, boosted by Liverpool’s involvement in the Europa League and achieving Carabao Cup glory. Kelleher also had a period of two months playing in the Premier League due to Alisson Becker suffering a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Kelleher is firmly behind No.1 keeper Alisson in the pecking order. The Brazil international is regarded as one of the best in the world and has three years remaining on his Anfield contract.

Kelleher is now 26 and has a desire to feature week in, week out. He held talks with Jurgen Klopp last summer about his position but was persuaded to stay. But with Arne Slot succeeding Klopp in the hot seat, more discussions will be required. And while Kelleher would relish being at the front of Liverpool’s pecking order, he accepts that may not be possible.

“It would be great if that happened at Liverpool, but I’m not silly,” the Cork-born man told the Athletic. “I know that Ali has been the best goalkeeper in the world for years.

“I’ve had such an amazing time at Liverpool. It’s been a crazy journey for me and one that I’ve absolutely loved. I love the club, I love the fans and I have a great relationship with the players and the staff. Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a No 1.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wouldn’t say I was pushing (to leave) last summer but saying: ‘Look, I need to kick on for my career’. Jurgen said: ‘If anything happens to Ali, we really need you to be there’. It worked out for the best this season because I played 26 games.

“There will be some discussions over the coming weeks. The club was busy with the manager leaving and appointing a new one. With all the new staff arriving, those talks will happen.

“I’m proud of this season, I’ve really proved myself. I’ve loved being at Liverpool and hopefully there’s more to come there. But I feel like I’ve done my years as a No.2. The ambition now is to be a No.1. I am ready and capable.”

Speaking while Kelleher was deputising for Alisson, Klopp said: “I don’t know exactly who is the No.1 for Ireland but if they have a better goalkeeper, respect. He’s outstanding. This year we gave him more games than he had previously. It’s well deserved.