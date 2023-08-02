How Liverpool could line-up when they face Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly.

Liverpool play their toughest pre-season friendly of the summer when they face Bayern Munich on Wednesday in Sinagpore (12.30 BST).

The Reds step up their preparations markedly ahead of the 2023-24 campaign and are set for a real test.

With the Premier League curtain-raiser against Chelsea in just one-and-a-half weeks, Jurgen Klopp will be looking for his side to ramp up their performances levels against the Bundesliga champions.

So far, Liverpool have earned victories over Karlsruher and most recently Leicester City, while they drew 4-4 with Greuther Furth in Germany.

But the triumph against Leicester was a much-improved display as the Reds went through the gears.

As the season-opener edged closer, Klopp may look to implement the tactics and team he’s got in mind to face Chelsea. With that in mind, we have taken a look at who the Reds boss could select for the Bayern encounter.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Came off the bench against Leicester with minutes being shared but Liverpool’s No1. is likely to be restored Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold His appointment as vice-captain may raise the academy product even further. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Firmly first choice in defence as he debarks on his third season at Anfield. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Will play his first game after officially being appointed captain. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images