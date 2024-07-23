'Extraordinary' - Xavi and Zinedine Zidane in full agreement over Liverpool 'target'

Former Barcelona boss Xavi. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo.

It's something Liverpool will have to address eventually - perhaps as soon as this summer. All things eventually come to an end. And eventually, Mo Salah will bring the curtain down on his time at Anfield.

The Egypt international will depart as one of the Reds' greatest-ever players. Some might argue only Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard will rank higher. He's recorded 211 goals and 87 assists in 349 appearances and helped Liverpool to seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

But after seven years on Merseyside, Salah's time may be coming to a conclusion. The winger is into the final year of his contract and it remains to be seen if he puts pen to paper on fresh terms. Even if Salah was to stay, many believe that another player to occupy Liverpool's right-wing is required.

Having barely missed a game since signing from AS Roma in 2017, Salah spent a significant period on the sidelines last season with a hamstring injury. When he came back to fitness, he failed to hit the heights he's capable of. Fatigue perhaps was the main reason.

Now aged 32, more frequent rotation for Salah could be necessary. Someone to learn the ropes and act as a deputy before being propelled into first choice when Salah exits Liverpool. Reports have suggested that Takefusa Kubo is on the Reds' shopping list this summer. The Japan international is still only 23 so is several years away from hitting his peak.

Kubo has had an interesting career so far. When he was just 10, he successfully impressed to earn a move to Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. Yet four years later, it was deemed that Barca broke FIFA regulations and that he had to leave the Nou Camp, returning to his homeland to join FC Tokyo in 2015.

Kubo would earn a move back to Spain, however, when he was signed by Barca's fierce rivals Real Madrid in 2019. He was at the Santiago Bernabeu for three seasons but did not make a single appearance. Instead, he had loan spells at Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe.

Zinedine Zidane was Real manager at the time of Kubo's arrival - and raved about him in November 2019 ahead of a game against Mallorca. “I think he’s having a good season,” said the Madrid legend. “He’s playing a lot and that’s what we all wanted. He is a very interesting player, for the present and the future. I’m happy he’s doing well.

“Of course, if he were to stay at home tomorrow then that’d be better. But, I wish him the best and urge him to continue like this. His future, though, we won’t decide until the summer. That’s something for later.”

However, Kubo departed Madrid in 2022. Behind the likes of Vincius Jr and Rodrgyo in the pecking order, he completed a switch to Real Sociedad. He's since registered 16 goals and 14 assists in 85 appearances for the Basque country. And he earned praise from Barcelona hero and former head coach Xavi before a clash against Sociedad

"I was not at that time at the club (of Kubo’s departure), I don't know the exact situation," he said. "Kubo has a very high level. I don't know what happened at that time. For me, he is one of the most important players at Real Sociedad. He's in an extraordinary moment and we'll have to stop him. He's a footballer of a very high level."