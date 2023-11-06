Register
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Homes evacuated and bomb squad called after grenades found
Van driver admits causing death of schoolgirl Lexi McDavid
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man charged following drive-by style shooting in West Derby

Fabio Carvalho suffers new RB Leipzig low as he’s beaten by Liverpool team-mate during loan

The former Fulham attacking midfielder has been on the fringes at the Bundesiga club.

By Will Rooney
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:24 GMT
Fabio Carvalho. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesFabio Carvalho. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Fabio Carvalho. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

It was a transfer designed to bolster his chances of becoming a future Liverpool first-team regular. But some three months after leaving Anfield, Fabio Carvalho's spell at RB Leipzig is still to gain any sort of momentum.

Signed by the Reds from Fulham for a fee of around £7 million in the summer of 2022, Carvalho endured a difficult maiden season at Anfield. In 2022-23, the attacking midfielder managed 21 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side and scored three goals. Towards the end of the campaign, however, he was well down the pecking order and consistently omitted from match-day squads.

Liverpool made the decision to send Carvalho on loan to Leipzig for the 2023-24 season. It was widely agreed that a switch to the German side was a wise choice as he'd be playing both top-flight and Champions League football. The Reds’ rapport with the Saxony outfit is a cordial one, with Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szboszlai being signed from Leipzig and making swift impressions.

Most Popular

Carvalho has played nine times for Leipzig so far but only two have been starts. And for Die Roten Bullen's 2-0 loss to Mainz, the 21-year-old was an unused substitute.

Certainly, there would have been frustration for Carvalho. But there was at the Mewa Arena - yet there was joy aplenty for another Liverpool fledgling talent in Sepp van den Berg. The centre-back featured for the entire 90 minutes as Mainz recorded their maiden win of the campaign and move off the summit of the Bundesliga table.

After missing a significant period of last term through injury while on loan at Stuttgart, van den Berg has been a key player for Klopp's former side Mainz - who are currently managerless after the sacking of Bo Svensson. The Dutchman has made 12 appearances to date and started the previous five league games.

Related topics:RB LeipzigJurgen KloppChampions LeagueFulham