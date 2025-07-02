Liverpool's Dutch striker #18 Cody Gakpo (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on May 11, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have a large number of players out of contract in the next 24 months and decisions need to be made

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is ‘no closer’ to a new contract at Anfield after a fresh approach was made for his services - this time from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The German outfit last did business with Liverpool in 2022 when they signed Sadio Mane from the Reds. Diaz has two years to run on his contract at Anfield and has publicly stated that his representatives have talked to other clubs with his long-term future not certain.

Liverpool are not actively looking to sell Diaz and have already had approaches from Barcelona for the player with clubs in Saudi Arabia also linked with the Colombian. The interest is not surprising, as Diaz enjoyed his best goal-scoring season at Anfield last term.

He scored 17 goals and provided eight assists. He was just one goal behind Cody Gakpo in the scoring charts but did provide one more assist than the Dutch forward.

Fabrizio Romano gives update on Luis Diaz

While Bayern have made their approach for Diaz, it has been rebuffed by Liverpool. Fabrizio Romano reported: “Liverpool have rejected approach from FC Bayern for Luis Díaz after a call made by director Max Eberl.

“Liverpool insist on intention to keep Luis Díaz with no plans to negotiate, Bayern have been informed. There’s still no agreement close over new deal for Díaz.”

Liverpool have decisions to make over Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate with the pair out of contract next summer. Diaz is one of 12 players out of contract in 2027 - including the likes of Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Some serious future planning needs to take place at Anfield in the coming months to avoid losing such a big chunk of their squad in one go.

Amid Diaz’s links to Barca, he has been described as a “world-class” player by Dani Olmo.

Luis Diaz answered Arne Slot challenge

Early into Slot’s reign at Anfield, Diaz called the Dutchman “spectacular” as the winger enjoyed a fast start to life under Slot. Diaz scored eight league goals in the campaign before Slot arrived and the manager said that was not enough for a player of his standard.

"It's difficult for me to judge because I wasn't here last season," said Slot in late September.

"It's still a small sample size we are talking about and I said before when it comes to us winning quite a lot of games until now, almost all the teams we have faced have been in the bottom half of the table.

"He scored eight league goals last season. For me he was someone who could score a goal and eight is, for his quality, not of his standard.

"Then I think he comes back to his normal situation. Maybe he was a bit unlucky last season but a player of his quality will always score a lot of goals every season.

"We train on a daily basis trying to get them as close as we can in certain situations and help in the best possible way where to position themselves and what to do in certain situations. But it is mainly in the last third of the pitch the quality of the player and the finishing he has and I think he always had this.”

With 17 goals in all competitions and with 13 of those coming in the Premier League - Diaz certainly stepped up when issued with the public challenge by Slot.