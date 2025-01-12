Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Federico Chiesa has been linked with a January exit from Liverpool but scored his first goal for the club against Accrington Stanley.

Federico Chiesa has dropped a hint on social media that he has no intentions of leaving Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Chiesa joined the Reds from Juventus in the summer. However, he has endured a frustrating opening period to his Anfield career. As the winger was frozen out at the Serie A giants, he was not afforded a proper pre-season and struggled with fitness issues after arriving on Merseyside.

As a result, Chiesa has been linked with an exit this month. A return to Italy has been speculated, with the likes of Napoli, Inter Milan and Atalanta suggested suitors. However, the 27-year-old has started to get up to speed in recent weeks and finally had something to celebrate for Liverpool when he bagged his first goal in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round at Anfield.

Chiesa took to Instagram afterwards, posting a photo of himself celebrating with the caption ‘YNWA’. Earlier this month, the Italy international’s agent declared that his client was not interested in leaving Liverpool.

Speaking to 365Scores, Fali Ramadani said: “Napoli did not negotiate a contract with Chiesa from Liverpool in the winter period, and the club has no intention of dispensing with the player. The player is continuing with Liverpool and is seeking the opportunity to participate in the coming period. This is what I can confirm now.”

In addition, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Chiesa’s priority remains at Liverpool. He posted on X: “Federico Chiesa with clear “YNWA” message on his social media accounts amid reports of January exit. His priority remains to continue at Liverpool, as confirmed by his agent.”

It was a slight surprise Chiesa did not start against Accrington, with 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha given his debut. However, head coach Arne Slot revealed that the decision was made because Chiesa had been ill beforehand and missed two days training.

The ex-Fiorentina man came off the bench at half-time and having spurning a couple of chances, he found the back of the net in the 90th minute with a fine low strike from around 20 yards. On Chiesa’s display, Slot said: “Rio was lucky that Federico wasn’t with us in the last two days – because he was sick – otherwise Federico would have started, of course. Now he could play 45.

“We could bring Dom [Szoboszlai] 45 minutes, bring him out and then Federico [in]. It’s nice to make your debut and if you have played for this club already then you want to score your first goal, especially in front of your own fans. That’s what he did now, so that’s a good next step. Let’s not get carried away too much because although I liked the way Accrington Stanley played, a lot, it is in the end a League Two team. But it’s definitely a good next step for him to be available and even score a goal.

“The best part of being a footballer is playing, doing well and winning. If you don’t play because the manager makes a different decision or you’re not available, that is always difficult for every player because every player wants to do what he loves most. Even I would love to play still but unfortunately that is not possible anymore.”