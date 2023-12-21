All the latest news surrounding Liverpool as they prepare to take on leaders Arsenal this weekend.

Liverpool are now gearing up for a crucial top-of-the-table clash with leaders Arsenal as they look to reclaim top spot. Jurgen Klopp's men have enjoyed a superb season so far, but they will have their work cut out in their bid to lift the title in May, with the race still wide open.

Beating Arsenal would be quite the statement, and particularly with Manchester City currently off the pace. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Reports in Spain have claimed reported Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio could be allowed to leave for a cheaper deal than first thought by Sporting CP, but transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has a different belief.

He has said on The Daily Briefing: “Liverpool have also been one of a number of teams linked with Goncalo Inacio, but the only way to sign him is to pay his €60m release clause to Sporting and no one has approached Sporting until now. Let’s see if that changes soon, but for now there is nothing advanced for Liverpool with either Hincapie or Inacio.”

Carragher on Liverpool's title hopes

Jamie Carragher has been discussing Liverpool's title hopes ahead of their crucial clash with leaders Arsenal. He told Sky Sports: "When you look at the points Liverpool have got they are one of the top teams in the country. But when you actually look at the performances, I'm not sure. And I just think I probably need a little bit more convincing." But he also suggested that this season may not require a team to win nearly every week to secure the title, unlike previous seasons dominated by Liverpool and Manchester City.