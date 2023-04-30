Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
6 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
7 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
10 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
10 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Watch: Fans can’t believe hilarious Jurgen Klopp moment after Diogo Jota winner vs Tottenham

The Liverpool manager was spotted by the fans during the celebrations.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 30th Apr 2023, 19:01 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 19:08 BST

Liverpool earned an incredible late victory over Tottenham at Anfield, but one hilarious moment has caught the eye of the fans at Anfield.

After Richarlison had seemingly given Spurs a late equaliser in the 93rd minute, Diogo Jota went up the other end and fired in a brilliant strike to steal back all three points right at the death.

Klopp, like the whole of Anfield, erupted into a frenzy of celebrations as he ran hilariously ran over to the fourth official to scream in his face before then holding his hamstring as he walked away, instigating that he may have tweaked a muscle whilst celebrating.

Most Popular

Of course, it isn’t the first time that Klopp has had a hairy moment whilst celebrating; fans will point towards the 5-4 victory over Norwich in his first season in charge, where he ended up breaking his glasses whilst celebrating with his team after Adam Lallana’s late winning goal.

One fan tweeted: ‘Absolute incredible, there is not a sport that comes close to this.’

Whilst another said: ‘I just love him.’

And another described the game, and moment, ‘football heritage’.

But one fan was curious how he was allowed to scream at an official and receive no repercussions: I know this is funny and stuff but how can you just get away with screaming in an official’s face like that?

Check out the footage below to see the brilliant moment in all of it’s glory.

Related topics:Jurgen KloppTottenhamRicharlison