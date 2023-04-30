The Liverpool manager was spotted by the fans during the celebrations.

Liverpool earned an incredible late victory over Tottenham at Anfield, but one hilarious moment has caught the eye of the fans at Anfield.

After Richarlison had seemingly given Spurs a late equaliser in the 93rd minute, Diogo Jota went up the other end and fired in a brilliant strike to steal back all three points right at the death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klopp, like the whole of Anfield, erupted into a frenzy of celebrations as he ran hilariously ran over to the fourth official to scream in his face before then holding his hamstring as he walked away, instigating that he may have tweaked a muscle whilst celebrating.

Of course, it isn’t the first time that Klopp has had a hairy moment whilst celebrating; fans will point towards the 5-4 victory over Norwich in his first season in charge, where he ended up breaking his glasses whilst celebrating with his team after Adam Lallana’s late winning goal.

One fan tweeted: ‘Absolute incredible, there is not a sport that comes close to this.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whilst another said: ‘I just love him.’

And another described the game, and moment, ‘football heritage’.

But one fan was curious how he was allowed to scream at an official and receive no repercussions: I know this is funny and stuff but how can you just get away with screaming in an official’s face like that?

Advertisement

Advertisement