Fans can’t believe laughable rumour about Liverpool’s £35m centre-back

Fans on social media are discussing a strange rumour from a Turkish media outlet about one of Liverpool’s stars.

Liverpool fans are discussing a laughable rumour from Turkey that claims Ibrahima Konate wants to seek a loan move to Galatasaray because he wants more game time.

The French international has been a key figure since joining in the summer of 2021, but injuries have certainly played their part.

In terms of Liverpool’s centre-backs, Konate has featured the third most of their defender roster, playing only 27 minutes more than Joel Matip, who’s featured the least.

But his performances have warranted a starting place next to Virgil Van Dijk, especially his display in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal, which is widely praised.

However, fans have been laughing at a ridiculous rumour from the Turkish media outlet A Spor that has claimed Galatasaray want to sign Konate and we’ll consider sanctioning a loan move as he apparently wants the move for “more game time”.

In response to the reports, one fan completely disregarded the outlet: ‘A spor always lies, brother, don’t take them seriously.’

Whilst another was happy to offer a whole host of other defenders in the squad: ‘They could atleast make it look believable, they can have Gomez, Matip, Philips, Williams, koumetio’

One fan page couldn’t quite believe what they were reading: ‘He’s been our best defender this year. Who writes this stuff?

It seems the report is clutching at straws due to the fact he has featured for less than 1,500 minutes so far this season, but that’s down to a knee and muscle injuries.

As written earlier this year in March, the quartet of Andy Robertson, Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Konate - at that time - had started together a total of 14 times in which they had only lost once which was the Champions League final to Real Madrid last season.

That quartet helped to win 10 out of the 14 games, with the team scoring 35 times and conceding just 10 times in what is clearly Liverpool’s strongest back-line and one that wouldn’t be the same without Konate.

