‘Class’ Fans pay tribute to Liverpool midfielder linked with move away

This may be his final season at Anfield as clubs are starting to eye up a deal for the summer.

Brighton are reportedly targeting a move for Liverpool’s James Milner - who’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season - and fans have been paying tribute.

The 37-year-old originally joined the club on a free transfer from Mancester City in 2015 and he now looks set to move on a free once again.

In eight years at the club, the midfielder has been an important utility player for Jurgen Klopp and has helped the club to win six trophies over the years and he has certainly earned the fans respect with his tireless work-rate and reliability.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Brighton are targeting Milner as Liverpool have given no indication that they want to renew his deal.

Also mentioned in the report are the Championship winners in Burnley - who secured a brilliant return to the Premier League under former Man City defender Vincent Kompany and are looking towards Milner to add vital experience to their squad.

Brighton completed a similar deal for Adam Lallana in 2020, as the Liverpool midfielder departed Anfield on a free transfer and now it looks like Milner could follow suit.

Fans have been paying tribute to Milner, as it looks continually likely he will move on this summer - one fan said: ‘People who are celebrating him leaving are just weird, been a class player for us over the years.’

Whilst another echoed that statement: ‘Lots of people wanted him gone, I for one thought he made justice to the Liverpool shirt. One of us always, You’ll never walk alone, Millie.’

One fan even made a strong claim: ‘Best free agent signing in PL history’.

Despite his age, Milner has continued to be a key squad figure this season, featuring mostly off the bench, as he’s totalled 37 appearances across all competitions.

Milner has only started 11 games in total but his versatility across multiple positions have, once again, been extremely valuable.

Liverpool has been the club he’s made the most appearances for in total across his long and distinguished career as he’s made 326 appearances and registered 26 goals and 46 assists during that time.

This season also saw him move up to third in the all-time Premier League appearance list - and he currently sits on 613 games with only Ryan Giggs (632) and Gareth Barry (653) ahead on the list.

And that record may be within his thinking when it comes to deciding his next move; he will certainly earn more minutes away from Merseyside and that record is certainly within reach.

