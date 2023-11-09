Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barry Lewtas saluted a trio of Liverpool youngsters who are still just 16 after they stepped up against senior opposition.

The Reds' under-21s fell to a narrow 2-1 loss to Barrow in the EFL Trophy earlier this week. Liverpool finished Group A on three points although they can still qualify for the next stage of the competition if Blackpool - managed by former academy coach Neil Critchely - defeat Morecambe next week.

Liverpool fielded a highly inexperienced side against the League Two Bluebirds. It included Amara Nallo and Trey Nyoni - who were signed in the summer from West Ham and Leicester City - along with Wirral-born Carter Pinnington.

And Lewtas was impressed with how the fledgling triumvirate performed against their battle-hardened Football League opponents.

The under-21s coach told Liverpool's club website: “Nallo and Carter, I thought they were both fantastic today. Then you’ve got Trey who is only just 16.

“I think we had five scholars start, if I’m not mistaken. So to say five of that team can play in the under-18s on a Saturday, it really shows the levels which we hit today. I don’t think I could have asked any more of them.

