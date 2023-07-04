With the summer window well underway, fans of the hugely popular Fantasy Premier League will be keeping a close eye on all the summer arrivals to see who could go into their team for the new season ahead.

FPL have already released their prices for the new season, with the biggest news so far being that Erling Haaland at 14.0 joins an exclusive club of only three other players to achieve the feat; the only other players to achieve the same feat include Robin van Persie, Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Norweigan bagged a remarkable 272 points in his debut season in the league, but Mohamed Salah topped that during his first year during the 2017/18 season with a crazy figure of 303 points in total.

Of course, Salah is a fan favourite for his consistency and goal record, but he actually registers at a lower price than last season - which will entice fans.

In terms of new additions for Liverpool, they boast two new additions in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szboszlai - two players who are sure to be among the popular picks this summer.

With the prices revealed, here’s the first release of the squad prices for Liverpool, as we await the rest of the squad which is set to be released in the coming weeks.

1 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - £8.0m Whilst not at his best in the first half of the season, he still recorded 156 points in total (third-highest in the squad) and will be a key pick after his end of season form. 156 points was also his lowest figure since he first broke into the Liverpool team.

2 . Andy Robertson - £6.5m Robertson too registered his worst FPL season since 2017/18 last time out and will surely improve this time round. But will be slightly less effective going forward due to his new role.

3 . Alexis Mac Allister - £6.0m Signed this summer, he could be a fan-favourite depending on if he is a key starter. He offers a goal and creative threat and could hit the ground running after a stellar season at Brighton. Photo: Andrew Powell

4 . Darwin Nunez - £7.5m Last season’s big-money signing registered 100 points (Liverpool’s 7th highest player) and has fell down to £7.5m after a tough first season.