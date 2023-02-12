Liverpool injury news on Thiago Alcantara ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Thiago Alcantara could be sidelined for up to four weeks, according to reports.

The midfielder has suffered a hip injury, having missed training earlier this week.

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Thiago, who has started the past 10 games in all competitions, was doubtful for the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Now The Telegraph reports that the 31-year-old could be out for as long as four weeks. Should Thiago not be available, it’ll mean another senior member of Jurgen Klopp’s side is unavailable.

Virgil van Dijk (hamstring) remains unavailable despite returning to training. Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) and Luis Diaz (knee) remain sidelined.

Diogo Jota is in contention to make the bench, having not played since October because of a calf problem.

