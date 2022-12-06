Liverpool transfer news as Jamie Carragher believes an auction between the Reds, Real Madrid and Manchester City will ensue for Jude Bellingham.

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool principal owner John Henry will be ‘feeling anxious’ watching Jude Bellingham at the World Cup.

The midfielder has been in scintillating form for England in Qatar. He’s started all four games to help the Three Lions move into the quarter-finals of the competition. In addition, Bellingham has scored 10 goals for Borussia Dortmund so far this season.

The 19-year-old is expected to leave the Bundesliga outfit in the summer of 2023. Bellingham is reportedly Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s No.1 target ahead of the window, although Manchester City and Real Madrid are also keen.

Carragher believes that Bellingham could surpass Paul Gascgoine and become one of England’s best-ever players in his career.

And the ex-Liverpool defender reckons Henry - along with Madrid president Florentino Perez and Man City majority owner Sheikh Mansour - will know an auction in the coming months will ensue.

What’s been said

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, Carragher said: “Gazza is still loved by diehard England supporters as the country’s best midfielder since Sir Bobby Charlton. His successors never earned the same affection. The reason for that is they did the opposite of him – excelling for their clubs more than the country.

“Think of Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard. They were truly elite performers and Champions League winners revered across the world, often appreciated outside of England more than in their own country (apart from at their clubs).

“The international careers are seen as a let-down because they promised more than they delivered at World Cups and European Championships, even though none of their predecessors in the Nineties, Eighties or Seventies won in an England shirt, including midfield greats such as Bryan Robson.

“Bellingham has the potential to do what none of them did because he has already become a World Cup star and it is inconceivable he will not be winning domestic titles and competing for the Champions League for the next 10 years.

“There will be only three people in the world watching Bellingham in Qatar and feeling anxious – Florentino Perez, Sheikh Mansour and JW Henry. The owners of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool know they will be involved in an auction to get him.

“We are watching the career of a freakishly good talent unfolding. It is frightening how good Bellingham is. If you were to build the prototype modern midfielder, he would be it. He has the physique and athleticism of a 27-year-old Gerrard and has all the attributes you want in a footballer – tackling, passing, assisting and scoring.

“World Cups can turn great players into superstars. Bellingham’s potential has been recognised for a few years, so his emergence in the England team is no surprise. The level-headedness was apparent when he decided to leave English football for Germany – a brave move when he was only 17. To have captained the second biggest Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund, aged 19 further showed maturity beyond his years.

