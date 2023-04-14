Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Luis Diaz is set to return to Liverpool's squad for the trip to Leeds United on Monday night.

The winger hasn't been available for the Reds for six months after suffering a devastating knee injury in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal last October.

Liverpool have been cautious with Diaz's fitness to ensure he doesn't break down again after sustaining a recurrence of his problem during a warm weather training camp in December.

But the Colombia international, who has scored 10 goals in 38 games since arriving from Porto for a fee that could reach £50 million in January 2022, has been back involved in full sessions with his team-mates this week.

Now a place on the bench against relegation-threatened Leeds at Elland Road looks likely.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “Yeah he’s 100% ready in training. We’ll have to reintegrate him and he’s in the squad.

“He’s developed massively. His English is better, he’s really settled and really matured again. Much more comfortable than he was in the beginning in a new country and we’re really happy to have him back.

“I said at the beginning that he cannot training without a smile and he’s still the same. He’s been out for a long time. He didn’t lose his skills, that’s good, but step-by-step we have to see.”

However, Klopp has admitted that Ibrahima Konate and Alisson Becker both were absent from training earlier this week.

Defender Konate is set to return to training today while goalkeeper Alisson - who has been ever-present in the Premier League - will train individually.