Feyenoord boss Arne Slot. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Feyenoord technical director Dennis te Kloese believes that Arne Slot will remain in charge of the club next season - having been linked with a switch to Liverpool.

The Reds continue their search for Jurgen Klopp's successor, who will depart the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous favourite Xabi Alonso committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen, having guided them to a maiden Bundesliga title this season along with the Europa League semi-finals.Ruben Amorim has also been under consideration with Sporting CP on track to claim a Portuguese league and cup double. However, reports have emerged that it's unlikely Liverpool will appoint the 39-year-old and that he's been un talks with West Ham United.

As a result, Slot's name has been propelled into the spotlight. The 45-year-old guided Feyenoord to the Dutch title last campaign, while they won the KNVB Cup last weekend following a 2-0 win over NEC. They also reached the Europa Conference League final in 2022 when defeated by AS Roma

Slot was heavily linked with taking charge of Tottenham Hotspur last summer before penning a new contract at the Rotterdam-based outfit. Te Kloese spoke to ESPN in the aftermath of Feyenoord’s cup triumph. And he insists that the club remain relaxed about Slot’s future.