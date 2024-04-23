Next Liverpool manager: Feyenoord director dropped major Arne Slot future claim just days ago
Arne Slot has emerged as the frontrunner to become the next Liverpool manager.
The Feyenoord chief is the favourite to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season as Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football Michael Edwards and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes continue their search. Xabi Alonso has opted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen while it appears that interest in Sporting CP chief Ruben Amorim has cooled. He’s also been in talks with West Ham.
Slot guided Feyenoord to the Dutch title last season, as well as winning the KNVB Cup over the weekend following a 2-0 win over NEC.
The 45-year-old was wanted by Tottenham Hotspur last summer before opting to extend his contract at the Rotterdam-based outfit. After Feyenoord’s cup triumph over the weekend, the club’s technical Dennis te Kloese spoke to ESPN on the future of the current supremo - and insisted that the club remain relaxed about Slot’s future.
"I think it is logical that he is in such a good position," said Te Kloese via vi.nl. 'It is very special how he has manifested himself in recent years and has really given Feyenoord a face. We responded by extending his contract. In any case, we assume that he will also be our trainer next year. We have experienced this situation before and will take good care of our own interests.”
