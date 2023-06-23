‘Final details’ - Liverpool close to confirming transfer after Jurgen Klopp talks

Liverpool transfer news as Fabio Carvalho is closing in on a loan departure.

Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho is closing in on a loan move to RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old joined the Reds from Fulham last summer in a deal that could reach £7.7 million. However, Carvalho struggled for regular minutes during his maiden season at Anfield.

In total, he scored three goals in 21 appearances but was a bit-part player - especially in the second half of the campaign. Carvalho struggled to nail down a starting spot either in midfield or on the left flank.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saluted the Portugal under-21 international’s attitude during his time out of the starting line-up but did not deny that the youngster could make a loan exit to garner regular minutes in the 2023-24 season.

Speaking in April, Klopp said: “I would like to make all these decisions with the boys before we talk (publicly) about it. “There is no decision in any direction yet.

"What I can say is that this week in training he was exceptional again. He's really outstanding. So, yes, we will talk to each other and then we will see what we will do - what he wants, what I think, but there's no decision yet.”

Bundesliga side Leipzig had been mooted as a possible destination - and now according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the final touches to the switch are being completed.

He wrote on Twitter: “RB Leipzig and Liverpool are closing in on Fabio Carvalho deal on loan until the end of the current season — clubs now working on final details to get it done next week.