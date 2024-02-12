Manchester City, who have a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp's side, beat Everton 2-0 in the early kick off as Liverpool responded with a hard-fought 3-1 home win over Burnley with goals from Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez enough for the three points. On Sunday, Arsenal hammered West Ham 6-0 to keep pace with the top two.

Liverpool sit on 54 points with City and Arsenal just two points behind on 52 each. It looks to be another title race that will go to the wire and with Klopp leaving Anfield at the end of the season, all associated with Liverpool will hope to send the German off in style. Data experts at FootballWP have predicted how the final table will look come May and forecast whether Klopp will get his fairytale ending to a memorable tenure on Merseyside.