Final Premier League with no VAR table: Where Liverpool, Everton, Arsenal and rivals rank as season ends

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 19th May 2024, 18:45 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 19:02 BST

A look at the final Premier League without VAR table to see where Liverpool and Everton rank without the technology.

The Premier League season is officially over, and it was one of mixed emotions for the Merseyside clubs. Liverpool gave Jurgen Klopp a winning send off with their final day win, but they will be disappointed with how the season got away from them, while Everton beat the drop despite points deductions and suffering a narrow defeat to Arsenal on the final day, and they will feel that is an achievement in itself.

Aside from the final day results, there has been plenty of talk about VAR of late, with Wolves forcing a vote over the removal of the technology. In that vein, we have done the math to work out what the Premier League table would look like without VAR in use. We calculate this by taking all of the result-defining VAR decisions and going with the decision made by the referee in real time. Take a look below to see the alternative standings.

Points without VAR: 25 (Difference -1)

1. 20. Sheffield United

Points without VAR: 25 (Difference -1)

Points without VAR: 26 (Difference +2)

2. 19. Burnley

Points without VAR: 26 (Difference +2)

Points without VAR: 25 (Difference -1)

3. 18. Luton Town

Points without VAR: 25 (Difference -1)

Points without VAR: 36 (Difference +4)

4. 17. Nottingham Forest

Points without VAR: 36 (Difference +4)

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueJurgen KloppArsenalWolves

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.