The Premier League season is officially over, and it was one of mixed emotions for the Merseyside clubs. Liverpool gave Jurgen Klopp a winning send off with their final day win, but they will be disappointed with how the season got away from them, while Everton beat the drop despite points deductions and suffering a narrow defeat to Arsenal on the final day, and they will feel that is an achievement in itself.

Aside from the final day results, there has been plenty of talk about VAR of late, with Wolves forcing a vote over the removal of the technology. In that vein, we have done the math to work out what the Premier League table would look like without VAR in use. We calculate this by taking all of the result-defining VAR decisions and going with the decision made by the referee in real time. Take a look below to see the alternative standings.