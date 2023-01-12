Full Liverpool injury news ahead of the the clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool return to Premier League action when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Reds head into the clash on the back of two disappointing results. Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a 3-1 loss at Brentford in the top flight before being held to a 2-2 draw against Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

Indeed, Liverpool have struggled to build any sort of momentum this campaign. And that’s exactly what will be required if they are to finish in the top four and qualify for next campaign’s Champions League.

The Reds will have to be at their very best if they’re to beat a Brighton side who are only a point behind in the table - and could leapfrog Klopp’s troops with win.

Ahead of the trip to the Amex Stadium, here’s the latest Liverpool injury news.

1. Roberto Firmino - calf The striker hasn’t played since the restart of the season after the World Cup. That’s despite Klopp being hopeful his issue was only minor. Potential return game: Brighton (A), Sat 14 Jan or Wolves (A), Tues 17 Jan. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2. James Milner - hamstring The vice-skipper has remained absent since limping off in the 3-2 loss to Man City in the Carabao Cup on 22 December. That’s despite Klopp admitting Milner was only expected to miss a couple of games. Potential return game: Brighton (A), Sat 14 Jan or Wolves (A), Tues 17 Jan. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Virgil van Dijk - hamstring The centre-back’s issue he suffered in the 3-1 loss tat Brentford is worse than first thought. Van Dijk could miss the rest of the month, according to Klopp. Potential return game: Everton (H), Monday 14 Feb. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Diogo Jota - calf The striker hasn’t been available since October and is expected to miss the rest of the month. He’ll then need to build up fitness. Potential return game: Everton (H), Monday 14 Feb. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales