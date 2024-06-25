David Hancko. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) | Getty Images

David Hancko is a reported Liverpool target.

The agent of David Hancko, who has been linked with Liverpool, has given an update on his client’s future.

Hancko is a reported target for the Reds after working with new head coach Arne Slot for the past three years at Feyenoord. Signed for €6 million from Sparta Prague, the defender played a key role as Feyenoord were crowned Eredivisie champions in the 2022-23 season and KNVB Cup winners last term.

Hancko’s performances for the Rotterdam-based side have resulted in him linked with several clubs. In January, the 26-year-old’s agent Branislav Jasurek confirmed that Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain had shown an interest.

Earlier this month, Hancko’s wife - Czech tennis player Kristyna Plískova - revealed she expects her husband to leave Feyenoord in the transfer window but would prefer a move to Spain or Italy rather than England.

Hancko, capable of playing centre-back and left-back, is currently representing Slovakia at Euro 2024. And Jasurek has given a fresh update on his client’s future - and it is not good news for Liverpool if Slot was keen on a reunion at Anfield.

Jasurek has confirmed that Atletico Madrid are presently the front-runners to land Hancko’s signature. Speaking to RTVS (via Sportovy), he said: "Of all the clubs that are interested in Dávid, Atletico Madrid is in the first place for us. The other offers are only at the level of talks. At this moment, nothing else has come up for Dávid to start thinking about it more than Atlético.

“It is not yet done transfer. David likes it, but he doesn't have an exit clause, that's easier. The amount of 40-50 million euros is overshot.”

Hancko is one of several centre-backs said to be on Liverpool’s radar this summer. Lille’s Leny Yoro, one of the most promising prospects in Europe, is on the Reds’ list but he is said to prefer a switch to Real Madrid.